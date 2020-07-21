Nvidia RTX 3080 leak could rock AMD's Big Navi plans

Nvidia's incoming GeForce RTX 3080 GPU will reportedly offer a major leap in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

That's according to Twitter tipster KatKorgi, who tweeted that the GeForce RTX 3080 - which will be based on Nvidia’s new Ampere GPU architecture - will be 20% faster than Team Green's most powerful Turing-based graphics card.

The RTX 3080 has about 20% increase compared with RTX 2080 TiJuly 21, 2020

As noted by Wccftech, the leak doesn't mention at what specific resolution this specific claim was made, but a 20% performance increase over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti suggests that the RTX 3080 will deliver up to 50% better graphics performance over the GeForce RTX 2080 at 4K, and up to 40% better graphics performance at 1440p.

In a follow-up tweet, KatKorgi claims the incoming GPU will also offer a TGP (Total Graphics Power) of 320W – higher than its GeForce predecessors.

This isn't the first time the GeForce RTX 3080 has been pitted against the RTX 2080 Ti. Previously-leaked benchmarks show an “unknown Nvidia GPU”, believed to be the GeForce RTX 3080, scoring 18,257 in the 3D Mark TimeSpy tests – a a huge 30.98% leap over the RTX 2080 Ti.

While this latest leak doesn’t tell us much else about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, previous rumors claim the GPU will come built around the GA102-200 GPU with 4,352 CUDA cores and 10GB of video RAM.

That's the same GPU intended for the RTX 3080 Ti top-end graphics card, with Nvidia seemingly looking up its game in order to rival AMD’s incoming Big Navi GPUs.

Early leaks have indicated that Nvidia could already have the upper hand. AMD's Big Navi reportedly delivers just 10-15% better performance than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, so Team Red could be at a significant disadvantage when it comes to high-end GPU performance if these preliminary figures are anything to go by.

Nvidia is expected to show off its Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000-series GPUs in the coming months, no doubt to coincide with AMD's Big Navi launch plans.