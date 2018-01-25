Now TV stick launches (and brings 1080p streaming and app downloads with it)

Sky has revealed a new member of its affordable pay-as-you-view Now TV streaming device family, the Now TV Stick. On sale next month, it'll set you back just £14.99, making it the most affordable way to get onboard with Sky's TV content.

We've already had a play with the device (and you can read our Now TV Stick hands-on preview here), but the most eye catching change beyond the price is its new Amazon TV Stick-like dongle shape, and the fact that it also comes with a remote that supports voice search.

Now TV lets you stream TV shows, movies, kids programmes and live sports from Sky's catalogue, without needing to take out a monthly subscription, instead offering limited time passes for a one-off fee.

Now TV Pass costs Entertainment Pass (£7.99) – watch over 300 Box Sets and 11 channels not on Freeview Sky Cinema Pass (£9.99) - enjoy over 1,000 movies on demand Sky Sports Pass (Day - £6.99, Week - £10.99, Month - £33.99) – see our biggest live matches and events on 10 Sky Sports channels. Kids Pass (£2.99) – watch six live channels and thousands of episodes on demand

The news is accompanied by some other welcome updates for Now TV customers. Firstly, Sky will soon start supporting 1080p Full HD streaming for Now TV viewers, who currently have to make do with lowly 720p HD-ready streams.

Secondly, downloads will also be coming to the Now TV app for kids, entertainment and cinema content, letting you take shows on the go with you away from a constant internet connection. The Kids Pass will be the first Now TV area to get the functionality, from the spring.

And finally, Now Broadband will launch as a contract-free offering for new customers, now distinct from Now TV Pass bundles, offering speeds up to 76Mbps.