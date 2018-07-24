Now anyone can buy the first-ever Chrome tablet

Acer surprised us when it sneakily launched the first-ever Chrome OS tablet, the Chromebook Tab 10, days ahead of Apple’s big education push for its latest iPad, and now it’s available for everyone to buy.

The $329 (£286, AU$569) Acer Chromebook Tab 10 has been only for schools since its March 2018 launch, but now it’s available in the US through online retailers like Newegg, in the UK through the BT Shop and in Australia via Acer directly.

If you’re looking at this tablet against an identically-priced iPad, you’re getting just as sharp of a screen at 2,048 x 1,536 pixels and twice as much memory at 4GB. It also has a Wacom stylus included that tucks into the device. However, the Acer tablet has a far weaker processor and cameras, not to mention a decidedly less premium build.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10

We’ve already gone hands on with the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, and have found the experience to be almost immediately frustrating due to basic functions, like a home button, being nowhere to be found. With that, it’s difficult to stack this tablet up against the iPad or even the upcoming Surface Go and see it come close to winning.

Regardless, if you’re a novelty technology fan or want to buy this for your kid’s school work (and Chrome OS is all that the school is supporting), you can now pick up the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 at several online stores. Just be sure to do some extra research.

Via SlashGear