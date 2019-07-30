Nintendo Switch Lite is available to pre-order starting today

After making its debut in a Nintendo Direct last month, the Nintendo Switch Lite is finally available to pre-order at most major retailers including Amazon.

According to information provided by Nintendo during the presentation the console only works in handheld mode and the Joy-Cons are non-removable, which could pose problems for games that require motion controls like 1-2 Switch or Super Mario Party.

That said, despite some limitations, it's still nearly identical to the Nintendo Switch and will play all the same games minus a few exceptions.

Best of all? It's $100 cheaper than the Switch coming in at just $199 (£199.99/AU$329.95) ... which means it's going to sell out fast. Want to make sure you get one on its September 20 launch day? Reserve one now!

