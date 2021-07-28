New Sky Max and Sky Showcase channels spell the end for Sky One

Sky is shaking things up with two new entertainment channels for TV shows and films – but we're seeing an old friend go in the process. Sky One, the broadcaster's flagship channel, is being closed down almost 30 years after it first started airing.

As of this coming September, Sky One will be replaced by Sky Max and Sky Showcase, which look to be more focused in their individual content lineups.

Sky Showcase is continuing in Sky One's 106 channel, tying together choice programming from across other Sky-run channels (Sky Crime, Sky Documentaries, Sky Nature, and the like).

Sky Max, meanwhile, is said to be a home for "blockbuster entertainment", and will have an on demand component for watching big-name programming and original series at your leisure – with a healthy comedy component such as Never Mind The Buzzcocks and The Russell Howard Hour.

Speaking to Variety, Sky’s director of program strategy (Jamie Morris) said that it's "a time for a reset", and that the company was motivated by wanting to "make our portfolio offering as clear as possible to customers."

A Sky News article states that "Sky Comedy will also get a content refresh, with Sky Original comedies from Sky One, such as Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded, moving over to the channel."

It also states that "From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you're in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there's always a channel to suit."

Analysis: Clarity can only be a good thing

We wouldn't be worried about the loss of Sky's flagship channel – the broadcaster has no need to cast aside popular programming, and flagship shows and series will be continuing in some form across remaining or new channels.

Sky Showcase is the most intriguing option, however, with content drawn from across other Sky channels (Sky Nature, Sky Arts, etc). So if you like a little of everything, this might be the best way to get a varied content diet without having to flick through channels or make sure you're signed up for the most extensive Sky TV packages.

A Sky spokesperson says that "if you're not sure what to watch Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch."

The news comes amidst reports of Sky broadband outages in various parts of the UK, but with the issue seemingly now resolved, there's little reason not to be excited for the changes ahead.