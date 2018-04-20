Netflix wants to create its own chain of movie theaters, according to new report

Netflix has already changed the way people think about films and television, giving its subscribers the ability to stream prestige shows and blockbuster movies from the comfort of their homes, but could it also be looking at bringing the theater experience back to its glory days?

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the streaming giant has been looking into starting its own theater chain, giving movie buffs the opportunity to experience its Netflix Originals on the big screen.

The report states that Netflix considered purchasing the LA-based Landmark Theatres chain, which is co-owned by renowned businessman and investor, Mark Cuban, though it reportedly backed out of the deal due to the sale price being too high.

Binge-watching in public?

Not only would the prospect of Netflix-owned theaters bring the streaming giant closer to becoming the world's biggest media company, it would also give it the perfect platform to showcase its films for awards consideration.

With the very-public spat between Netflix and the Cannes Festival Festival reaching its inevitable zenith recently, putting films back in theaters and on the big screen could make Netflix more respectable in the eyes of the traditional movie industry, as well as potential filmmakers.

One thing's for certain, it won't be lacking in content — Netflix plans to spend $8 billion on original content in 2018, and with recent big-budget hits like Bright and smaller, thoughtful films like Annihilation, it's shown that it's not afraid to hit Hollywood where it hurts.