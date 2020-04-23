Need a cheap SIM only deal? Get 3GB data for just £7 a month plus an extra discount

SIM only deals sometimes feel like a race to the bottom. Retailers and networks are constantly trying to undercut each other to bring the UK the cheapest phone bills possible - and TalkMobile is the latest to join the battleground.

The Vodafone-owned online retailer may have been around over 10 years, but its current pricing has really caught our attention. And while Three may have the big data SIM only game tied up (yep, its £18 a month unlimited data SIM deal is still going strong), TalkMobile is appealing to folk who just want to pay as little as possible.

While it does have prices as low as £5 per month, the retailer's best value tariff has got to be its so-called Purple 7 SIM. For a mere £7 per month, you get a pretty healthy 3GB of data on top of unlimited calls and texts.

- Click here to go through to the TalkMobile website and order

That's already among the UK's cheapest SIM only deals - no other network can offer as much data for bills that low. But it only improves again when you see that TalkMobile is also making your first three months half price. That means your first three bills will cost you only £3.50 each!

Below you'll find everything you need to know about this ace TalkMobile plan - an ideal partner if you've recently ordered a cheap iPhone SE handset deal.

Super cheap SIM only deals from TalkMobile:

TalkMobile Purple 7 SIM only plan: 3GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £7 per month (£3.50 for first three months)

TalkMobile is a 4G network operator running off the Vodafone network providing over 99% UK coverage. That's a good start, but the price is even more compelling. 3GB data should be enough each month for Google Mapping, social media scrolling and plenty of Spotify streaming, too. And £7 per month is a fantastic price for it.

View Deal

Read more: