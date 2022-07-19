Namecheap introduces vault-like domain security protection tool

Premium security suite looks to protect valuable domains from hijacking

Domain registrar and web hosting company Namecheap has released a new domain security and protection product aimed at keeping your websites safe. 

Available now with a 30-day free trial on offer, Domain Vault merges several key safety tools  to protect against domain hijacking, cyber threats, and other security risks that increase as a website grows and thrives. 

Among the top features included with Domain Vault is a registry lock feature that prevents nameservers from being changed and domains from being transferred out.

Domain name security 

Namecheap claims its new offering makes it “virtually impossible” for domain settings to be altered by anyone other than the owner. 

The platform comes in two packages, both offering protection for one domain - Domain Vault Silver costs $1.88 per month (£1.57) and covers all TLDs, while Domain Vault Titanium costs $19.97 per month (£16.62) and covers .com and .net only.

"While Namecheap provides the most essential security features free of charge, we created Domain Vault to provide an advanced level of security to give you even more peace of mind - not dissimilar to keeping your money in a bank account or a precious family heirloom in a safe, instead of a closet at home," said Julia Zinovieva, Domain Vault Product Manager. 

Namecheap says that only a small team of fully-dedicated customer support specialists will work on Domain Vault, and that less than 1% of the customer service team will have access to customer data to reduce the risk of human error leading to fraud.

The tool also offers 24/7 security monitoring for DNS changes and immediate access to Namecheap’s security team for questions or investigations into suspicious activities.

Domain Vault is said to also have an extra identity-check layer that needs both human and machine verification before vital changes can be made.

