Vodafone's new 4G tablet is dirt cheap but decent

Vodafone is on the warpath to bring cheap 4G devices to the masses; only yesterday we saw the Smart Prime 6 smartphone and today the red network has shown off its new tablet, the Tab Prime 6.

The new slate, which has been built by Alcatel, comes with a 9.6-inch HD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

On the back is a 5MP camera whilst on the front is a 2MP front-facing selfie camera, plus it's running Android 5.0 Lollipop right out of the box.

Cheap as chips

Storage wise it's a little disappointing at 8GB on board but microSD support does go up to 32GB plus there's also 4G connectivity if you want data whilst out and about.

To buy a Tab Prime 6 on pay as you go will set you back £150 but you get 6GB of data for free, the only catch is it must be used up within 30 days.

As for pay monthly packages the cheapest comes in at £17 a month with an upfront cost of £19 giving you 1GB of data a month.

Either way, this is going to come in cheaper than EE's Eagle tablet from last year and is easily one of the most affordable slates on the market.