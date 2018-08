Google has announced that a raft of key new television content has arrived on the Play store in the UK.

Programmes including Gray's Anatomy, Doctor Who, Luther, Breaking Bad, Justified and The Walking Dead are now available for a ludicrously pricey but depressingly predictable £1.89 an episode or £2.49 for HD.

You can also opt for a season pass for a series if you'd prefer.

