4G iPad mini hits EE today

iPad mini finally off on its 4G adventure

If you want an iPad mini but you want it to do web things at speeds that rival a greased weasel, then get down to EE quicksmart.

The data-enabled iPad mini arrives at the UK's first 4G network today with the new iPad 4 also available at those next-gen speeds.

You can get one whole month of free 4G with EE if you take out the company's £15.99 30-day SIM-only iPad plan which comes with 5GB of data.

Also available in slower flavours

Orange and T-Mobile are also offering the new iPads on HSPA+ and DC-HSPA networks.

There are EE, Orange and T-Mobile plans starting from £21 per month, although you'll be locked in for two years. Apple released three new iPads this year – just think how out of date your tablet will be by 2015.

The new cellular iPad mini and iPad 4 are both also available today from Three as well, although you won't be able enjoy a 4G contract from the numerical network.

