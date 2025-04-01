GL.iNet Slate 7 dual external antennas boost range for stable & extended coverage

Quad-core 1.1GHz CPU with 1GB RAM ensures smooth operation

USB-C power supports up to 12V/2.5A for efficiency

GL.iNet has introduced the Slate 7 (GL-BE3600), the first mobile Wi-Fi 7 router, offering high-speed wireless and wired networking for demanding applications like 4K and 8K streaming and video conferencing software.

The Slate 7 delivers Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 688 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 2882 Mbps on the 5 GHz band, providing stable, high-speed performance even in crowded areas

The Slate 7 features a Qualcomm quad-core CPU running at 1.1GHz with 1GB of DDR4 RAM and 512MB of NAND Flash storage, while the two foldable external antennas enhance signal coverage, making it one of the best small business routers for both mobility and home networking

Powerful wired connectivity and flexible power options

Weighing 295g, this mobile router includes a 2.5Gbps WAN port and a 1Gbps LAN port for stable wired performance in bandwidth-intensive tasks while also featuring a USB 3.0 port for connecting external storage or a modem to expand its functionality.

With its dual Ethernet ports, the Slate 7 can also function as a best network switch solution for users needing reliable wired connections alongside its advanced wireless capabilities.

This device supports OpenVPN at up to 100 Mbps and WireGuard at up to 540 Mbps, offering secure and fast connections for remote work or private browsing while integrating compatibility with over 30 VPN services for extensive security options.

It also features an interactive touchscreen for managing settings, toggling VPN connections, and monitoring real-time network performance.

The device is powered through a USB-C port, supporting inputs of 5V/3A, 9V/3A, and 12V/2.5A, and is compatible with multiple power sources, including laptops, power banks, or smartphones, while maintaining power consumption under 18W (excluding USB usage) for efficiency even under heavy workloads.

The Slate 7 supports the installation of plugins via OpenWrt 23.05 with Kernel 5.4.213 for enhanced network management, including traffic monitoring and firewall customization.

It also features WPA3 encryption for protection against cyber threats and operates at temperatures between 0–40°C, with storage capability from -20°C to 70°C.

The Slate 7 is available for pre-order at $120, with the standard retail price set at $149.90, and the earliest deliveries expected in May 2025.

Via TechPowerUp

