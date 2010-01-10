In pictures: Asus NX90 laptop

Asus has teamed up with Bang & Olufsen for its latest high-end laptop, bringing a nice slab of Danish design prowess to the computer market.

Available in two flavours – matt or polished aluminium – the laptop is a stunning piece of kit.

With more curves than your average Las Vegas showgirl – the product is being launched at CES 2010 after all – Asus told us that the laptop is designed for those who want a computer but don't want it to like they have one on show. In short: it's been designed for those with pads akin to the Playboy Mansion.

Bang & Olufsen have lent the NX90 its brilliant ICEpower audio technology. Having this inside means that the laptop is the best audio performer in the market. The speakers are situated on the outside of the chassis and have great curved look. Even on the crowded and rather noisy show-floor, the sound mas more than impressive.

While we got a good glance of both models on show, our eyes were drawn more to the aliminium chassis. When polished it looks gorgeous. The problem is that even just playing with it for a few minutes, your grubby mitts leave myriad fingerprints. So, be warned, that if you do opt for this version you will be sprucing it up more than you do your car.

The NX90 is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU running at 1.73GHz, 8GB of RAM, and there's an optional Blu-ray drive.

Features wise, it's got a dual touchpad which is great if you are left-handed. The pads are located either side of the keyboard. Windows 7 is on-board and the laptop can handle multi-touch through the trackpads.

The NX90 will be coming to the UK and should arrive around March time. Price-wise, you are looking at the $2,000 mark.