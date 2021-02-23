Microsoft and other tech giants are teaming up to cut down on fake images online

Adobe, Arm, Intel, and Microsoft have announced they are forming part of a new alliance that aims to cut down on online content fraud.

Together with the BBC and photo verification platform Truepic, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) will draft open standards for certifying the origins of media content.

"There's a critical need to address widespread deception in online content -- now supercharged by advances in AI and graphics and diffused rapidly via the internet," Microsoft chief scientific officer Eric Horvitz told ZDNet.

Digital media transparency

There have been other such initiatives in the past to authenticate content, namely Microsoft and BBC’s Project Origin, and Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative. With the C2PA these tech behemoths have decided to collaborate and work together to tackle the issue of fake content.

In a joint statement, the companies mention that the objective of the C2PA is to help publishers, creators, and consumers to trace the origin of a piece of digital media all the way back to its origin. To this end, the alliance will develop, what it refers to as, content provenance specifications.

These are technical specifications that will identify what information is associated with each type of asset, and define how this information is presented and stored. Another technical challenge it’ll address is to identify evidence of tampering in digital media.

The release notes that going forward, the C2PA aims for the open standard to deliver an integrated end-to-end provenance experience that goes from an image on your screen all the way back to the device it was originally captured on.

For this, the C2PA hopes to bring in chipmakers, news organizations, and other content creators and consumers to “drive broad adoption across the content ecosystem.”

