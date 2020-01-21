Meet the cheapest PC in the world: Android goodness for less than $15

Online retailer Aliexpress is now selling the Mecool M8S Plus, an Android mini PC that can also double as a thin client, for a mere $14.96 including free shipping from China to most countries.

This is a big, big drop from our former price champion, almost a third off, and is also far less than even the cheapest Raspberry Pi device. Unlike the latter, this is a fully configured personal computer that can be used out of the box (assuming you have as spare keyboard, mouse and monitor or TV).

However, the deal is only up for the next few days and limited in quantity, so you'll need to be quick to get one. Aliexpress applies dynamic pricing which means that prices can vary between the moment this article is published and when you click on it.

The device itself is easy to use, with a low learning curve thanks to the preloaded Android 7.1 operating system. It comes with a quad-core Amlogic S905W processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB onboard storage and modest of connectivity/expansion options: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio port, two USB ports, and an HDMI connector.

You even get a remote control and a HDMI cable thrown in for free, and the Mecool M8S Plus can even decode 4K content, making it perfect as a budget streaming client.

At 120 x 120 x 25mm, you will be able to conceal or move it around with ease as well. Since it is compatible with Google Play and offers internet access, you should be able to use it with all the main Android productivity services ( G Suite , Office 365 ).

Just bear in mind that the lack of an Ethernet connector or a card reader means that this is a very limited mini PC. But if all you care about is very light office tasks and YouTube, then it should be up to the task.