MacBook Pro deals: save $300 / £300 in the latest Amazon Apple sale

If you've been on the hunt for a brand new MacBook deal then you're in luck this week. The latest Apple sales from Amazon in the US and Currys in the US and UK now mean you can pick up an upgraded 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro for as little as $1,499 / £1,199 - and a chance to save yourself $300 / £300.

While ever so slightly older, these MacBook deals are a great option if you're looking at save a little bit of dough but need a speedy premium laptop. They're featuring the same stunning liquid retina display as the new MacBook Pros as well as the same baseline components, the only big difference here is they feature a slightly older keyboard design, which has been upgraded on the new versions to Apple's latest 'Magic Keyboard'.

Now, if you did want to get your hands on one of those fancy new Magic keyboards, then you could opt for this $100 off MacBook Pro at Amazon for just $1,689 - Which is currently the most powerful 13-inch MacBook you can buy right now. Under the hood you're getting a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD, and a hefty 16GB of RAM, which ensures this MacBook Pro deal isn't just style over substance - it'll perform incredibly well on most tasks.

We've rounded up some other fantastic MacBook deals just below, including some big savings on the latest 16-inch versions. If you're looking for something packing an Intel Core i7 processor, big SSD's and the latest graphics cards from AMD, just scroll down to see the best MacBook sales currently available.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the latest MacBook deals near you just below.

MacBook deals in the US

2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13 | $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon

Save $300 on a blazingly fast MacBook Pro 13 this week at Amazon. Minus the upgraded new keyboard, this 2019 MacBook Pro will hang with any of the new releases performance-wise while offering far, far better value right now.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13 | $1,799 $1,699 at Amazon

If you did want that new keyboard, you can also save $100 on a brand new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro right now at Amazon. This upgraded 2020 MacBook has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD and a whopping 16GB of RAM, making it currently the most powerful 13-inch Pro you can buy. It's a fantastic balance between power and convenient transportability.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300 on the latest 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro this week at Amazon. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is one of the very best productivity work stations you can buy right now and a fantastic option for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) | £1,499 £1,199.97 at Currys

Over at Currys, you can get whopping discounts right now on the whole range of 2019 13-inch MacBook Pros, though we particularly recommend this upgraded 256GB SSD version which features a £239 price cut. Most users will fill up the 128GB SSD version fairly quickly, so it's worth the extra investment.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) | £1,499 £1,375 at Amazon

Or, alternatively, if you'd like to upgrade that SSD and keyboard, then you can check out this brand new 2020 MacBook Pro at Amazon, which is featuring a £125 price cut right now. The 256GB is also on sale right now, but this 512GB is our recommendation for the best value new MacBook deal right now.

MacBook Pro 2019 16-inch, 512GB | £2,399 £2,169 at Amazon

This 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most recent iteration featuring a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card. It's definitely a hefty investment, but if you're serious about your laptops then this MacBook deal is £230 cheaper at Amazon.

MacBook deals: Which one's for me?

Both these MacBook deals are strong contenders, being the most current and up to date MacBooks Apple offers and subsequently having fairly recent components inside them.

The step up from the Intel Core i5 in the 13-inch model to Core i7 in the 16-inch model, however, is a fairly big one, as is the upgrade from 8GB of RAM to 16GB. If you're simply looking for a cheap MacBook Pro that will handle spreadsheets, coding, or a spot of light design work then you'll most likely be served well by the more transportable 13-inch model. If you're looking to do more intensive tasks like music production with dense layers of tracks or high definition video production, then you'll probably want to opt for the more powerful 16-inch model, which is more geared towards being a direct desktop replacement.

Whichever you do decide to go for, both these MacBook deals feature Apple's brand new 'Magic Keyboard' design and of course the beautiful liquid retina displays. So, for more casual use, like watching movies and shows, or simply typing up emails, both these MacBook Pro's will offer a refined experience.

If you're not set on the Pro model, then our best MacBook sale prices page is where we're rounding up all the best prices on the whole range. if you'd like a cheaper windows alternative then our best cheap laptop deals page is the best resource anywhere on the web for saving cash on a laptop purchase.