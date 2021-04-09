Lower your energy bills with these simple, straightforward tips

Whether you own your own home or rent a property, there are plenty of simple steps you can take to reduce your energy bills and help save the planet.

With the introduction of the new price cap at the start of this month, many of the UK’s best energy suppliers have increased their tariffs and energy bills are currently rising by up to £96 for millions of homes up and down the country.

Although running an online energy comparison can help save you money against the new price cap, there are several practical and easy steps you can take around the house that will help to reduce your bills by even more. By changing your habits, you can also create lasting changes that will save you money year after year.

Energy saving top tips

Thankfully, saving energy in your home is simple and straightforward. Many of the actions you can take can be completed in only a couple of seconds, and combined, they could save you hundreds of pounds a year on your bills.

Here are some top tricks and tips, with financial information provided by the Energy Saving Trust.

Make sure electrical items aren’t on standby

It’s estimated that turning your electrical items off standby mode can save you £35 a year. Contrary to popular belief, turning most electrical items off at the plug won’t impact their programming, and it’s easy to check on the instructions whether this is the case. If you’d like to save even more time, you can get a 'standby saver' that will turn all your items off standby in one click.

Be careful with kitchen appliances

A lot of us waste energy in the kitchen without really realising it. By using your kitchen appliances smartly, you can save up to £39 a year on your energy bills. For instance, washing up in a bowl rather than leaving the tap running can save you up to £25 a year, while only filling the kettle with the amount of water you need can save a further £6. If you run the washing machine often, then you’ll be interested to know that cutting one cycle a week can save you an extra £8 on your bills.

Be smart in the shower

Getting a shower rather than enjoying a bath is better for the planet. However, if you have a large family then the cost can quickly add up. If your shower takes hot water straight from your boiler or hot water tank, then fitting a water efficient shower head will reduce your water usage.

If you’re a family of four, then simply replacing your shower head can save you as much as £38 a year on gas for water heating, as well as a further £53 a year on water bills if you have a water meter.

Likewise, think about how long you spend in the shower. If you spend one minute less in the shower each day, you’ll save £8 on your energy bills every year. If you have a water meter, you’ll also save a further £11 on your water and sewerage bills. If all four members of your family do this, the savings can reach £75 a year.

Switch lights to LEDs

Swapping the bulbs in your home can save you money on your energy bills. LED spotlights are just as bright as halogens and they come in a variety of shapes, sizes and fittings.

It’ll take you about half an hour to change all the bulbs in your home and it’ll cost you around £100. However, these bulbs will save you £40 per year on your bills, so they’ll soon start paying for themselves.

On top of this, simply switching off lights when you’re not using them can save you a further £15 a year on your electricity bill.

Follow these top energy saving tips and you’ll start saving on your bills immediately. If you run a price comparison and switch providers as well, you can save hundreds of pounds on your bills this year.