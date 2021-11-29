Live now: All the Cyber Monday MacBook deals we're seeing

Refresh

So my boss over in the UK told me something interesting this afternoon. His dad kind of knows what my boss does for a living and so he asked how he was holding up after Black Friday. My boss, probably in a very tired British accent, said that he wasn't done and that we still have a whole day's worth of Cyber Monday sales to get through. His dad, most likely in an equally British accent, goes "What's Cyber Monday?" My boss explained that it's like doing Black Friday a second time around, and his dad had never heard of it. Apparently Cyber Monday isn't as big in the UK as it is in the US. Don't tell Amazon UK though, because it has the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro for £1,799, a £100 discount off its list price. Consider it our secret, UK readers. Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro 8/14-core, 16GB, 512) at Amazon UK for £1,799

One of the best Apple MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals going right now is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip for just $1,199 at Amazon, a $100 discount on an item that doesn't see a lot of discounts. It's the entry-level config with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 8-core CPU/8-core GPU. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook – it dropped to about $1,050 earlier in November, but that was really an outlier – and it's possible that this one will see another price cut at some point during Cyber Monday. If it does though, we're really not expecting more than another $100 off its currently discounted price. This model is also pretty likely to sell out at some point, so if you want to make sure you get this MacBook Pro 13-inch in time for the holidays, there's definitely no harm in jumping on this one now. Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 256GB) just $1,199 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future) The first Cyber Monday deal on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro we've seen so far in the US just dropped over at B&H Photo, where you can get the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro (10-CPU/16-GPU cores) for $2,399, a $100 discount. B&H states that there are a limited number of units at this sale price available and – in our experience – they aren't playing around with that. If you want to grab one of the best laptops ever built for a little bit less this Cyber Monday, jump on this deal ASAP.