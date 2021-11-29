Live
Live now: All the Cyber Monday MacBook deals we're seeing
We're posting the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals right as we find them
By John Loeffler
Cyber Monday MacBook deals are often the most sought after, and this year isn't any different. With savings in both the US and UK rolling out every hour, there are sales on last year's Intel-based MacBook Pro models as well as newer M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices, and all sorts of screen sizes.
With the Cyber Monday deals rolling out now, there hasn't been a better time all year to buy one of the best MacBooks out there, whether you're looking for a more MacBook Air or 13-inch Pro for work and school, or are in the market for the beefier 16-inch MacBook Pro with the latest Apple M1 Pro chip.
Whatever you're after, we're already way ahead of you. We'll be scouring the web all day and night looking for the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals around in both the US and UK and bringing to you live as we find them, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly during the day for all the latest deals we turn up.
Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals live now (US)
Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals live now (UK)
Today's best US MacBook deals
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 16GB, 512GB):
$2,499$2,399 at B&H Photo
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 512GB):
$1,499$1,349 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 256GB) |
$999$899 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel i5, 16GB, 512GB):
$1,799$1,299 at Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (Intel i9, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 16GB, 1TB):
$2,799$2,299 at Best Buy
Today's best UK MacBook deals
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
£1,899£1,799 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 256GB):
£999£889 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 256GB):
£1,299£1,159 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 512GB):
£1,499£1,349 at Amazon
- MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 512GB):
£1,245£1,148 at Box
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 8GB, 256GB):
£1,295£1,199 at Box
So my boss over in the UK told me something interesting this afternoon. His dad kind of knows what my boss does for a living and so he asked how he was holding up after Black Friday.
My boss, probably in a very tired British accent, said that he wasn't done and that we still have a whole day's worth of Cyber Monday sales to get through. His dad, most likely in an equally British accent, goes "What's Cyber Monday?"
My boss explained that it's like doing Black Friday a second time around, and his dad had never heard of it. Apparently Cyber Monday isn't as big in the UK as it is in the US.
Don't tell Amazon UK though, because it has the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M1 Pro for £1,799, a £100 discount off its list price. Consider it our secret, UK readers.
When it comes to the best Ultrabooks, the gold standard has always been the MacBook Air, and last year's MacBook Air with the M1 chip is on sale right now at Best Buy for just $899, a $100 savings.
It's the entry-level configuration, so it's only got 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, but fortunately you can up the storage to a 512GB SSD and spend just $1,099, saving you $150 off its list price.
One of the best Apple MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals going right now is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip for just $1,199 at Amazon, a $100 discount on an item that doesn't see a lot of discounts. It's the entry-level config with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 8-core CPU/8-core GPU.
This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this MacBook – it dropped to about $1,050 earlier in November, but that was really an outlier – and it's possible that this one will see another price cut at some point during Cyber Monday.
If it does though, we're really not expecting more than another $100 off its currently discounted price. This model is also pretty likely to sell out at some point, so if you want to make sure you get this MacBook Pro 13-inch in time for the holidays, there's definitely no harm in jumping on this one now.
The first Cyber Monday deal on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro we've seen so far in the US just dropped over at B&H Photo, where you can get the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro (10-CPU/16-GPU cores) for $2,399, a $100 discount.
B&H states that there are a limited number of units at this sale price available and – in our experience – they aren't playing around with that. If you want to grab one of the best laptops ever built for a little bit less this Cyber Monday, jump on this deal ASAP.
The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a full-fat 512GB SSD is on sale at Box for just £1,148 right now, a nice £97 savings.
We love a retailer who rounds to the nearest pound. Are you listening Amazon? No? Ok then, nevermind.
Right, let's begin here: the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Pro chip is on sale right now at Amazon UK for only £2,499, despite being just a couple months old. Still, £100 off the best MacBook Pro around makes this one of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals we've seen yet.
The M1 Pro in this MacBook is the beefier variant with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, and it also comes with 16GB unified memory and a 1TB SSD in Space Grey. The Silver model is still full price at £2,599.
You can't always get what you want, but sometimes you get what you need, like an actual discount on a brand new MacBook Pro 16-inch. Besides, there's nothing wrong with Space Grey, and Silver is honestly the most overrated metal there is, so why would you want to perpetuate that? Think about it.
