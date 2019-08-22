Trending

Limited time Sony Xperia 10 Plus deal sees price slashed to just £285

Plus more savings on the Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 Compact

(Image credit: Sony / Future)

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus has never been cheaper than it is right now, thanks to the Amazon end of summer sale - the perfect warm up to Black Friday later this year.

The online retailer is discounting a whole raft of tech, and for Sony phone fans there's good news as the Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have all seen their prices slashed for a limited time.

The star Sony phone deal here is the Xperia 10 Plus, as you can save yourself £64 off the retail price, taking this feature-packed handset to a sub-£300 price point.

For your money you'll be getting a 6.5-inch, Full HD display with a movie-perfect 21:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 3,000mAh battery and two cameras (12MP + 8MP) on the rear.

If you have a little more cash in your pocket, the Xperia XZ2 Compact - the small phone which fits perfectly in the palm, but with flagship power - is now just £399 (a saving of £130), while the flagship Xperia XZ3 from October 2018 is now down to £559 ( a saving of £140).

Amazon's end of summer sale runs from August 22 - August 30, so you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of these offers.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus £349 now £285 at Amazon
The Sony Xperia 10 Plus has never been cheaper, and with a huge 21:9 display, plenty of power under the hood and solid cameras round the back, you get plenty of bang for your buck with this deal.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ3 £699 now £559 at Amazon
The Xperia XZ3 only hit stores in October 2018, but you can get a healthy discount of this flagship handset right now. It's got a fantastic screen, premium build and can shoot 4K HDR video.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact £529 now £399 at Amazon
It's a rare thing, the Xperia XZ2 Compact. A small smartphone that fits comfortably in the palm and can be used one-handed, while also being stuffed with flagship cameras and power. And with £130 off the asking price, it's a steal for those seeking a more modest mobile.View Deal

Not in the UK? Then check out the best deals for these Sony phones in your region using our comparison chart below.

