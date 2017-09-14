Lenovo refreshes workstation line with new ThinkStation P720 and P920

Lenovo wants to help professionals get more done in less time with the announcement of two new workstations from its ThinkStation line, which coincided with that of archrival HP new Z-class workstations.

The ThinkStation P920 and the ThinkStation P720 offer a significant performance increase with up to 43 per cent faster performance than its previous models or its competitor's workstations .

According to Lenovo, the new ThinkStation models come equipped with Intel’s latest Xeon processors with speeds up to 3.6 GHz, increased 6-channel memory for workloads with heavy computational needs, faster memory speeds and support for up to 28 cores per CPU, full RAID support for NVMe drives and the latest NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics.

Check out the best mobile workstations in 2017

Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Data Center Group, Trish Damkroger highlighted how Lenovo partnered with Intel to provide the best possible computing experience for professionals, saying:

“Intel worked closely with Lenovo to bring our newest Intel Xeon processor technology to the Thinkstation P series workstations, and deliver the performance, reliability and optimized acceleration that Lenovo’s clients need. Our latest silicon technologies, combined with Lenovo’s innovations in the powerful new ThinkStation P920 and P720, offers a new level of performance for professional users across a broad range of industries.”

Both the Thinkstation P920 and P720 will be available from Lenovo in late October.