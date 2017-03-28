Lenovo’s new ThinkStation is a fully VR-certified tower of power

Lenovo has revealed another device in its range of ThinkStation computers, with the new offering being a VR-ready workstation PC with some real grunt.

The refreshed ThinkStation P320 can be purchased as either a tower PC or a small form factor (SFF) machine, and it’s ‘Pro VR’ certified, powered by a choice of either Intel’s Kaby Lake Core i3, i5 or i7 processors (boasting speeds of up to 4.5GHz with Turbo), or a Xeon E3-1200 v6.

Along with that CPU you can specify up to 64GB of 2400MHz ECC DDR4 system memory, and for the graphics card, the full-size tower can be loaded with (up to) an Nvidia Quadro P4000, with the SFF model able to benefit from a dual Quadro P1000 graphics combo.

Storage options include up to a 4TB spinning disk, or 2TB hybrid, an SSD of up to 2TB, and an M.2 PCIe SSD of up to 1TB in size (the tower can accommodate a total of 10 drives including a pair of M.2 SSDs, and the SFF case can fit up to 7 drives).

Flexing muscles

The P320 also supports Lenovo’s ‘Flex module’ for allowing easy customisation, with the user able to add various modules to give access to different connectivity options, like Thunderbolt 3, eSATA, or a media card reader.

Steve Carpenter, Sales Director at Virtalis, a VR and advanced visualisation company, commented: “The ThinkStation P320’s Pro VR certification, along with its performance credentials, makes it a perfect match for the Virtalis VR4CAD software. It delivers a superb balance of 3D CAD and VR performance without breaking the bank.

“It’s also perfect for small- to medium-sized companies looking to enhance their engineering workflow by taking their first steps onto the VR ladder.”

The ThinkStation P320 models will be available at the end of this month, with pricing to be confirmed.