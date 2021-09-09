Lebara is offering a 2GB of data SIM plan for less than £1 a month

A coffee, a stamp for your postcard or a bottle of milk - three things that would cost you more than Lebara's latest SIM offering. At under £1 a month, this offer is far cheaper than anything else around right now.

More specifically, Lebara is offering a 2GB of data SIM for only 99p a month. However, that pricing obviously can't last forever and instead, you will only pay this for 3 months.

After that, your bills will rise to £5 a month. Luckily, that is still one of the cheapest prices around, matched only by a few other networks and beaten by just one...by 5p a month.

To get this sub-£1 price, you simply need to enter the code UNI21. That will get you 2GB of 5G data, 1000 minutes and 100 international minutes to 41 countries. Because Lebara operates on 1-month rolling contracts, you can leave after the discounted 3 months if you don't want to pay the increased price.

This super cheap SIM only deal in full:

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | 99p for 3 months

It's the cheapest SIM plan on the market and by quite a way! Apply the code UNI21 at the checkout and pay 99p a month for the first 3 months. After that, the price will go up to £5 a month. Luckily, it's still one of the cheapest options. Don't want to pay £5 a month? Simply leave after the first 3 months.

What's Lebara and what stands out about it?

Lebara specialises in cheap SIM plans, scoring its best value offers in the lower data regions.

All of its SIMs run on 1-month rolling plans, giving you the flexibility to leave at any time or change which plan you're on and Lebara promises no price rises during your contract.

Along with that, Lebara piggy-backs off the Vodafone network so you're getting reliable and fast speeds. You also get 100 international minutes to call 41 countries outside of the UK.