Lebara is currently offering up one of the best cheap SIM only deals on the market

There is a lot of flashy, big data SIMs on the market these days but the problem with all of them is that they are almost never cheap. So for those on a budget, there's one SIM that is looking like the way to go.

That plan comes from Lebara, a lesser-known provider in the world of SIM only deals. For just £5 a month, you're getting 2GB of data, making this the cheapest plan out there.

In fact, the only competition even slightly close is iD Mobile, Carphone Warehouse's own network offering the same data cap for an extra quid each month.

But past the cheap pricing, what stands out about Lebara? It piggy-backs on the Vodafone network, giving you high-end coverage and speeds, it runs on 1-month rolling contracts providing flexibility and with this plan, you get 100 international minutes to call 41 countries outside of the UK.

We've listed everything you need to know about this deal below. However, while it is the cheapest option out there, it is obviously very low on data, calls and texts. If you need something with more oomph (and a higher cost), check our guide to the best SIM only deals.

This cheap SIM only deal in full:

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £5 a month

Knocking iD Mobile off its affordable pedestal, Lebara seems to be the best option for those wanting a really cheap SIM. For just £5 a month, you're getting a healthy 2GB of data - the highest amount of data you can get at this price.

What's Lebara and what are what stands out about it?

Lebara specialises in cheap SIM plans. It doesn't exceed the 25GB data mark and finds its best price points in the sub-10GB areas.

All of its SIMs run on 1-month rolling plans, giving you the flexibility to leave at any time or change which plan you're on and Lebara promises no price rises during your contract.

Along with that, Lebara piggy-backs off the Vodafone network so you're getting reliable and fast speeds.