Last chance to apply for the Warm Home Discount Scheme

Customers who qualify for the Warm Home Discount Scheme are running out of time to save £140 on their energy bills this winter. This is because some of the UK’s biggest suppliers have already started to close applications.

So far, EDF Energy, Scottish Power and Utilita have all closed their schemes because they’re oversubscribed, according to research from Uswitch.

Previous research has also shown that a large number of people are unaware that the Warm Home Discount Scheme exists, and many people who are eligible do not apply. If you believe you may be eligible for the discount and your supplier is still accepting applications, then you need to act now to avoid missing out.

How do I find out whether I’m eligible?

Guidance about Warm Home Discount Scheme eligibility can be found on the government website. However, eligible people fall into two groups:

The ‘core group’ – if you receive the ‘Guarantee Credit’ element of Pension Credit

– if you receive the ‘Guarantee Credit’ element of Pension Credit The ‘broader group’ – if you’re on a low income and meet your energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme

If you’re in the core group, you’ll receive the discount automatically as long as your supplier is part of the scheme and your name (or your partner’s) was on your energy bill on 4 July 2021. The discount will be from the supplier you were with on that date, even if you’ve switched since then. If you’re in the core group, then you should have received a letter confirming your eligibility and whether you need to confirm any additional details.

You’ll qualify for the broader group if your supplier is involved in the scheme and your annual income is low. You can also qualify if you get certain ‘means-tested benefits’.

Which suppliers are still processing applications?

Although some of the UK’s best energy suppliers have already started to close applications for the Warm Home Discount Scheme, many others are still accepting applicants. Suppliers that are still accepting applicants include:

Boost

British Gas (including British Gas Evolve and Scottish Gas)

E.ON

Shell Energy (including Green Supplier Limited)

SSE (including SSE Atlantic, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric or Swalec)

If your supplier has closed applications but you still need help with your energy bills, you may qualify for one of their grants. You should visit your supplier’s website to see whether any help or support is available. For example, although both EDF Energy and Scottish Power have both closed applications for the Warm Home Discount Scheme, both of these suppliers are continuing to offer grants to customers who are in debt.

Keeping bills low this winter

Successfully applying for the Warm Home Discount Scheme is just one way you can reduce your energy bills this winter. Sadly, the ongoing energy crisis shows no signs of slowing down, and experts predict that bills will only rise further in 2022.

Due to this, you cannot currently run an online energy comparison. This is because the best energy deals available from the UK’s best energy suppliers cannot beat the current price cap.

That said, to help keep your energy bills as low as possible this winter, we’ve previously outlined a number of energy saving tips you can follow. Plus, we have discussed the best way to use your household heating this winter.