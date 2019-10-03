Killer Surface Pro 6 deals arrive ahead of Black Friday

The Surface Pro 6 is seeing some major price cuts right now, so if you’ve been thinking of buying Microsoft’s versatile tablet/laptop hybrid, now is an excellent time to make a purchase.

There are a few reasons why the price of the Surface Pro 6 has dropped. First of all, Microsoft has just announced its successor, the Surface Pro 7, which means retailers are going to start discounting the (slightly) older hardware.

Also, Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 are rapidly approaching, so we’re seeing prices falling in preparation – make sure you check out our pick of the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live.

So, with the Surface Pro 7 coming out soon, is the Surface Pro 6 still worth buying? We definitely think so. While the Surface Pro 7 does offer some upgrades over the Surface Pro 6, we don’t think it’s the kind of leap that makes the older model obsolete.

That means the Surface Pro 6 remains an excellent performer – and with deals like the ones below showing up before Black Friday, it's now even better value.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM £1,069.15 £850.15 at John Lewis

John Lewis has knocked £219 off the price of this bundle, which includes the Surface Pro 6 with 256GB SSD and a premium Platinum & Signature Type Keyboard cover. This is a great bundle that includes items usually sold separately.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM £779.99 at Amazon

If you're not that fussed about the fancy design of the John Lewis offer above, and can handle a smaller SSD (this model comes with 128GB), then Amazon's deal is very tempting, and it still comes with a Type Cover (but in black).View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Intel Core M3, 4GB RAM £748.45 £637.45 at John Lewis

If you're after one of the cheapest Surface Pro 6 deals, this is for you. It's slightly less powerful than the version above, with half the RAM and 128GB storage, plus a slower processor, and there's no Type Cover included, but it's still great value with a £111 saving.View Deal

Microsoft's Surface devices usually see some decent discounts around Black Friday, and it's good to see some Surface Pro 6 deals already emerging. While prices could drop a little bit more for Black Friday, these deals are so good that we wouldn't hang around if you want a Surface tablet now.