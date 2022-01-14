Keep your home secure with this Arlo security camera which is close to its lowest price

Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of the Arlo Pro 4 home security camera , reducing it from £219.99 to just £159.99 – that’s almost the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

The best home security cameras ensure you can keep an eye on your property when you’re not around. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

The Arlo Pro 4 is a battery-operated weatherproof home security camera that can be used inside or outdoors. It’s also the first home security camera from the brand that doesn’t require a base station to connect to the internet, as it connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network making it more affordable.

Arlo Pro 4 security camera: £219.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £60 – Amazon has knocked 27% off the cost of Arlo’s latest home security camera, which can record footage in a detailed 2K resolution, and comes in a glossy white finish. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the Arlo Pro 4 – it previously dropped to £149.99 in December last year – it’s still good value. However, this deal is only available for a limited time, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

Arlo Pro 4 security camera bundle: £429.9 9 £299.99 at Amazon

Save £130 – Alternatively, if you’re in the market for more than one home security camera, this bundle of two two Arlo Pro 4 cameras has been reduced by 30%. This makes the smart home devices £150 each – the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and is also a new record-low price for the two-camera kit.

On test, we were impressed with how detailed and clear the footage the Arlo Pro 4 recorded. By opting for a camera with a higher resolution, it’s possible to mount it high up on the exterior of your property to ensure it’s field of view captures a wide area – such as a driveway – but also means you can still see small details such as number plates in the footage.

It’s worth noting, though, that to get the most out of the Arlo Pro 4, you will need to subscribe to Arlo Secure, although the camera does come with a three-month free trial. This stores footage recorded by the home security when motion is detected, in a secure area online, so it can be reviewed at a later date. The subscription also provides access to handy features designed to reduce unwanted alerts such as activity zones, which only notify you about motion in these areas. Arlo Secure costs from £2.79 per month.

