John Lewis launches massive sale: save up to 50% on homeware, headphones, cheap 4K TVs, and laptop deals

The John Lewis sale is on, and whether you're looking to make the most of the best year for spring cleaning ever, or you're just after the latest tech for less, you'll find some excellent discounts amongst the products on offer. There's a massive range of goods available here, with savings spreading across every department, and up to 50% off up for grabs online.

We're seeing some particularly good laptop and tablet deals, offering high performance computing with excellent flexibility for up to £300 off, with models including the Surface Pro 7 (now £1,299), Dell XPS laptop (available for £1,079), and Lenovo Yoga (£1,399). Or, if you're looking for big screen entertainment, you can also save up to £300 on a range of premium 4K TVs.

Elsewhere, we're seeing headphones and speakers discounted and available from just £19.95 and as much as £100 off fitness trackers and smartwatches. You can also save up to 20% on a huge range of homeware items, stretching into bedding, garden furniture, cookware, and lighting among other departments. Meanwhile, menswear is 30% off right now, and womenswear is currently available for up to 50% off.

All of that means there are some mega-discounts to be found in the latest John Lewis sale, so be sure to head over before stock is depleted. You can also find all the best John Lewis online deals right here on TechRadar.

Shop the full John Lewis sale at John Lewis

John Lewis Sale: the best offers today

John Lewis Sale: Tech

Cheap tablet and laptop deals available now

4K TV deals at John Lewis

Save up to £300 on 4K TV deals | From £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis is offering up to £300 off its range of premium 4K TVs this week, which means you can bag an incredible display for a fantastic price right now. Sony Bravia, LG, and Samsung lines are all included, so make the most of these sales while they're still around.

View Deal

Fitness tracker and headphones deals

Save up to £50 on headphones and speakers | From £19.95 at John Lewis

There's a massive range of headphones and speakers on sale right now at John Lewis, with some big names amongst those discounted. You'll find Sennheiser earbuds and headphones, Google Home smart devices, Sonos and Ultimate Ears speakers, and plenty of Sony buds as well.

View Deal

Save up to £100 on fitness trackers and smartwatches | From £119.99 at John Lewis

The Samsung Galaxy Watch range is discounted by as much as £100 at John Lewis right now, bringing big savings to a fantastic selection of fitness trackers, some with smartphone notification features.

View Deal

Save up to £70 on smart home tech | From £29 at John Lewis

John Lewis has also provided a price cut on a range of smart home accessories. Speakers, video doorbells, and security cams are all included here, as well as the Google Chromecast Ultra.

View Deal

John Lewis Sale: Home

20% off selected home lines at John Lewis

From cookware to lighting, bedding to garden furniture, you'll find a particularly large range of homeware items on sale right now at John Lewis. If you're looking for a change of scenery, or as much of a change as you can get at the moment, head over to grab your bargains soon.

View Deal

20% off lighting at John Lewis

Bored of staring at the ceiling? Make it a little more interesting by mixing it up with these lighting deals from John Lewis. Whether you're after wall lights, touch lamps, free standing floor lamps, or ceiling fixtures, you'll find a great range of prices available this week.

View Deal

Save up to £75 on vacuum cleaners | From £189 at John Lewis

There's never been a better year for spring cleaning, so why not save some cash and pick up a powerful new vacuum cleaner for less at John Lewis this week.

View Deal

John Lewis sale: Womenswear

Up to 50% off womenswear at John Lewis

Dresses, coats and jackets, knitwear, bags, shoes, accessories, tops, trousers, and skirts are all included in this massive 50% off sale at John Lewis. But we all know we're heading straight to the loungewear section first.

View Deal

John Lewis Sale: Menswear