WIN! A pair of tickets for Reasons to be Creative Brighton worth £600

We've teamed up with Reasons to be Creative and Brighton Digital Festival to give you a chance to win a pair of tickets to Reasons to be Creative, a digital creativity conference which opens the month-long digital culture festival.

We're giving you the chance to attend the Reasons to be Creative conference, which takes place between September 1 - 3. While there, you'll rub shoulders with some of the world's most talented designers, coders, film makers, animators and more while honing your digital craft through workshop sessions from industry professionals.

Featuring some of the biggest names in design, coding, art, illustration, animation and filmmaking, previous names to have graced its sandy floors include Stefan Sagmeister, Erik Spiekermann, Paula Scher, Neville Brody, John Maeda and Jeffrey Zeldman.

Culture club

Brighton Digital Festival takes place in various venues across the town between September 1 - 28 and features a slew of exhibitions, performances, conferences, meet-ups, workshops and outdoor events.

On the arts and culture side, there's insight into work by Julian Oliver and Danja Vasiliev in the form of Critical Engineering, which explores our dependence on technology and the greater need to study and expose its inner workings.

Other events will provide the low-down on anything from surveillance to SEO, innovation and connecting ideas from artists, writers, hackers and coders.

