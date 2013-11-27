V.me finally launches in the UK as Visa battles Paypal and battle Google Wallet

V.me available now, but only for Nationwide bankers

Visa has rolled out its V.me digital wallet service in the UK and parts of Europe, allowing users to make safe online transactions and pay for goods in store with their smartphones.

The card provider's answer to PayPal and Google Wallet allows users to store and shield their credit and debit cards and pay for goods online without exposing their details on to retailers or potential snoops.

The online service also offers users the advantage of being able to use their stored cards on all of their devices, meaning they'll never be without them if they wish to make a purchase.

Having the details safely locked up inside a smartphone, also enables users to make transactions at participating physical stores where they see the V.me logo, including Currys and PC world from today.

Nationwide, but not nationwide

Nationwide Building Society society customers can sign up for V.me today, with more banks jumping on board in the near future.

Visa had promised that the service would be available to 80 per cent of its UK customers by the end of 2013, but little time remains for the company to hit that mark.

A full roll out is likely in early 2014.

Via Pocket-Lint