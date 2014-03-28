UK will finally legalise ripping CDs and DVDs in June

Look how happy you're about to be

The British government will finally legalise ripping CDs and DVDs this summer.

You might not know this, but it's currently illegal to copy tracks from a CD to your computer. However, in July the UK's copyright law is changing.

"Copyright law is being changed to allow you to make personal copies of media you have bought for private purposes such as format shifting or backup," the UK Intellectual Property Office said.

"The changes will mean that you will be able to copy a book or film you have purchased for one device onto another without infringing copyright."

Legal eagle

Until now it has been technically illegal to copy tracks from a CD you bought to your computer to then add them to an iPod, iPhone or other MP3 player.

The new laws also allow you to save a copy to your cloud storage accounts as long as you don't let other people access the copies, even a friend or family member.

However, the new laws do require you to delete any digital versions of an album or film you've bought if you happen to sell the physical disc on.

So, basically, carry on as you are but from June, you'll be acting within the law. Congrats.