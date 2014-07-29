UK copyright cops are now advertising on infringing websites

The next time Brits patronise a streaming website of questionable legality, they may see a banner ad courtesy of the folks who're attempting to shut it down.

The City of London Police's intellectual property crime unit (PIPCU) is replacing paying advertisements with warnings advising visitors to close the browser window as the site is under investigation.

Read more: Urban VPN

Those warning banners will serve a dual purpose for the copyright cops, who hope it'll deter viewers, while also hitting the sites in the pocket by denying them potential ad revenue.

The PIPCU believe when reputable company's ads appear on nefarious sites it gives off a false an air of legitimacy, which fools some web users into assuming the infringing URL is legal.

Sunblock

The new initiative to stem the flow of illegal streaming comes in collaboration with the Project Sunblock company.

That firm works with companies to ensure their advertising budget doesn't end up funding illegal sites.

Sites being targeted have been subject to complaints from copyright holders. They will have the chance to explain themselves or change their law-breaking ways before the banner ads start to appear.

Via The Next Web