London to host Internet Week Europe in November

London will host the inaugural Internet Week Europe in November, with a host of the web's best known brands involved in a seven day celebration sponsored by Yahoo.

Internet Week has proven to be a success in the US, where the New York celebration has been running for three years.

And now the organiser David-Michael Davies along with Nicolas Roope and Nick Farnhill are keen to bring the event to Europe.

London calling

"We started in New York because we really just wanted to bring the industry to life and found – because it's New York – that we got national interest, people coming from all over the country and having events in the city," Davies told the Guardian. "Now we want to bring people to London.

"We felt we wanted to engage the entire European industry and London is a similar city to New York in that every internet company has an outpost there or travels through there.

"It's a big, big benefit to the city here in New York. The community comes together to help programme everything and it really is part of the story of the resurgence of the tech industy here in New York."

Internet Week Europe will run from 8-12 November, and more details on the events are expected to trickle out until those dates.

Via Guardian