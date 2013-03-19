Trending

Google Flight Search soars across to Europe

By Internet  

Is it a bird? No, it's a plane

Google Flight Search soars across to Europe
Flight mappin'

Google has extended its real time flight finding to Europe, bringing localised pricing and languages to Flight Search.

Handily for globe-trotters, you can also filter flight searches by things like price and time as well as by whether it's got Wi-Fi or whatever your priorities are.

So if you're in the UK, France, Italy, Spain or the Netherlands, you can get jetting by hitting up your local URL:

• google.co.uk/flights/
• google.fr/flights/
• google.it/flights/
• google.es/flights/
• google.nl/flights/

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

See more Internet news