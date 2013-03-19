Google Flight Search soars across to Europe

Google has extended its real time flight finding to Europe, bringing localised pricing and languages to Flight Search.

Handily for globe-trotters, you can also filter flight searches by things like price and time as well as by whether it's got Wi-Fi or whatever your priorities are.

So if you're in the UK, France, Italy, Spain or the Netherlands, you can get jetting by hitting up your local URL:

• google.co.uk/flights/

• google.fr/flights/

• google.it/flights/

• google.es/flights/

• google.nl/flights/

