Avatar's 3D planet leaves moviegoers 'depressed and suicidal'

Avatar - keep saying to yourself, 'it's only a movie'

James Cameron's opus Avatar may well be the kick-start 3D needs to take over the AV world, but the director has made the planet of Pandora so lifelike that moviegoers leaving cinemas are feeling 'depressed' and 'suicidal' over the thought of not actually being able to visit the planet in real life.

The web has been awash with slightly delusional fans who have gone on to the 'Avatar Forums' where there are subjects such as: 'Ways to cope with the depression of the dream of Pandora being intangible,' which has over 1,000 posts so far.

Fill the emptiness

Some of the more intriguing posts (including grammatical errors) read: "I can't stop thinking about all the things that happened in the film and all of the tears and shivers i got from it.

"I even contemplate suicide thinking that if i do it i will be re birthed in a world similar to Pandora and the everything is the same as in Avatar…"

Another notes: "After I watched Avatar at the first time, I trully felt depressed as I "wake" up in this world again. So after few days, I went to cinema and watched it again for the second time to relieve the depression and hopeless feeling."

We're not sure if a similar feeling was felt across the web when Cloudy, With A Chance Of Meatballs was released - "I'm deeply unhappy that food doesn't actually fall from the sky" - but the forum does show the power 3D (and the world of Pandora) is having on Joe Public.

Well, Joe Public who spends his nights trawling the Avatar forums looking for some sort of solace.

Via FilmDrunk