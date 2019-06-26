Insane £11/pm unlimited data SIMO among Three's half-price mobile phone deals

Three is pulling out the stops with its latest mobile phone deals - for the first six months of your contract, you'll pay half price on a whole host of handsets and its market-leading unlimited data SIM only deal.
It's very straightforward...sign up for an unlimited data tariff on any of the below listed smartphones or SIMO, and Three will only charge you half price for your first six months of bills. Considering that premium handsets like the iPhone XS are among the included phones, that means you can save up to £200 on the normal overall price. It's the kind of reductions we're much more used to seeing around the likes of Amazon Prime Day.
- Head straight to Three's website to find out more
And the great news is that Three's all-conquering unlimited data SIM only deal is also included. So the normal price is £22 per month (over two years) for absolutely all-you-can eat data, texts and calls. But for the first six months, you're looking at a much more attractive £11 instead.
As we say, there are plenty of mobiles included in the offer, so there's bound to be one to suit your needs. All have upfront costs somewhere between £19 and £99, are on two-year terms and we've listed the starting and eventual monthly costs, too:
- iPhone XR - £29 for the first six months, then £58/pm
- iPhone X - £30.50 for the first six months, then £61/pm
- iPhone XS - £33.50 for the first six months, then £67/pm
- iPhone XS Max - £33.50 for the first six months, then £71/pm
- iPhone 8 - £25.50 for the first six months, then £51/pm
- iPhone 8 Plus - £27.50 for the first six months, then £55/pm
- iPhone 7 - £20.50 for the first six months, then £41/pm
- Samsung Galaxy S10 - £27 for the first six months, then £54/pm
- OnePlus 7 Pro - £28 for the first six months, then £56/pm
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - £29 for the first six months, then £58/pm
- Samsung Galaxy S10e - £22 for the first six months, then £44/pm
- Samsung Galaxy S9 - £21 for the first six months, then £42/pm
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - £24.50 for the first six months, then £49/pm
- Samsung Galaxy A70 - £17.50 for the first six months, then £35/pm
- Samsung Galaxy A10 - £13.50 for the first six months, then £27/pm
- Huawei P30 Pro - £27 for the first six months, then £54/pm
- Huawei P30 - £23 for the first six months, then £46/pm
- Huawei P30 Lite - £20.50 for the first six months, then £41/pm
- Google Pixel 3 XL - £22.50 for the first six months, then £45/pm
- Google Pixel 3 - £20.50 for the first six months, then £41/pm
And Three's awesome SIM only deal in full:
Unlimited SIM only plan from Three | 24 months | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £11 per month for the first six, then £22/pm
Completely unlimited access to streaming, scrolling and Spotify on your phone for an entire year. This deal probably won't be around for long, so grab it while you can...
View Deal
- Read more: our picks of today's best mobile phone deals
Why go for a Three mobile phone deal?
As well as half price bills, Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive gifts or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three mobile deal down below.
- Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app
- Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost
- Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding