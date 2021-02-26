iD Mobile has launched the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal at £15/pm

iD Mobile is known for being an affordable network - consider that to be its unique selling point. And following this ethos, iD has just launched the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM.

The Carphone Warehouse-owned network has launched a 12-month unlimited data SIM for just £15 a month, undercutting all other unlimited data SIM only deals in price.

However, it is well worth noting that Three's unlimited SIM will cost just £1 a month more. The big difference between these two offers is that Three's SIM offers 5G while iD doesn't.

Whether you'd prefer a lower price or 5G connections, we've listed both of these SIM only deals below.

iD Mobile's unlimited data SIM only deal:

iD Mobile SIM | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £15 per month

Undercutting Three, iD Mobile currently has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM at just £15 a month. That puts it just below Three and way below the rest of the competition. Along with the unlimited data, you are also getting unlimited calls and texts with this plan.

Three SIM only deal | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16pm

For just £1 extra a month, you can get Three instead. In most areas, this SIMs are identical. Both use the Three network, tie you in for 12 months and offer unlimited data, calls and texts. Where they differ is that Three can offer 5G if you have a 5G handset like the iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21.

Is iD Mobile a good network?

iD Mobile doesn't quite have the name recognition of Three or EE, but it's actually Carphone Warehouse's very own network. It specialises in affordable plans and while it normally offers smaller data plans for low costs, it has gone all out for this unlimited data offer.

iD piggybacks off the Three network. This means you'll get exactly the same speeds, coverage and reach that is offered by Three.

On top of this, there is the obvious benefits of the 1-month rolling contracts on certain plans, use of tethering, unlimited calls and texts and roaming in 50 destinations across the world.