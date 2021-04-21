iD Mobile has launched its 5G network and it comes free with all SIM only deals

5G has very quickly spread across the UK, with all of the big name networks rapidly building their coverage and now, the latest brand has made the step up with iD Mobile officially launching it's 5G network.

The Carphone Warehouse-owned network, which specialises in cheap phone contracts, was one of the last options still offering 4G only and it was expected to make the jump some time this year.

The good news is that unlike some brands, iD Mobile is offering the jump up to 5G at no extra cost on all of its SIM only deals. The bad news is that iD hasn't rolled out the availability to all 5G phones yet.

That does mean that while you can instantly enjoy 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and both the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, any 5G iPhone, OnePlus, Google or Samsung device not mentioned won't be able to access 5G yet. iD has stated that while these devices aren't listed, they will be included very soon.

iD Mobile: find out more with our complete guide

iD Mobile's best 5G SIM only deals:

iD Mobile SIM | 12 month contract | 3GB data | unlimtied calls and texts | £6 per month

If you just need a minimal amount of data each month, this 3GB option from iD will be great. It costs £6 a month and also supplies unlimited calls and texts. However, this will be quite a small amount for a lot of people, especially with 5G now in the mix which can drain data.

View Deal

iD Mobile SIM | 12 month contract | 15GB data | unlimtied calls and texts | £8 per month

Stepping up by a few quid a month can get you this excellent offer. With 15GB of data you'll be able to stream a decent amount of standard definition content, get some good usage out of social media platforms and more. All of that comes in at just £8 a month which is very affordable compared to most SIM only deals. View Deal

iD Mobile SIM | 12 month contract | 30GB data | unlimtied calls and texts | £10 per month

While the two above are really affordable, the amount of data you're getting is quite minimal. With this plan you can jump all the way up to 30GB of data which considering the £10 cost, is pretty excellent value. That will be plenty for what most people use their phones for, allowing for HD streams, downloads, gaming and more each month.

View Deal

Check out the best SIM-free phone deals to combine with these offers

Is iD Mobile a good network?

iD Mobile doesn't quite have the name recognition of Three or EE, but it's actually Carphone Warehouse's very own network. It specialises in affordable plans and while it normally offers smaller data plans for low costs, it has gone all out for this unlimited data offer.

iD piggybacks off the Three network. This means you'll get exactly the same speeds, coverage and reach that is offered by Three.

On top of this, there is the obvious benefits of the 1-month rolling contracts on certain plans, use of tethering, unlimited calls and texts and roaming in 50 destinations across the world.