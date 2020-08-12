iD Mobile has just made big data cheap offering 100GB for an amazing £15/pm

Carphone Warehouse's very own network iD Mobile is cheap - that's just what it does best! - but its latest offer when it comes to SIM only deals is exceptional, blending cheap bills with big data packages.

Right now by going through retailer Mobiles.co.uk, you can spend just £15 a month while scoring an exceptional 100GB of data. That's enough to stream 20,000 songs, watch the Lord of the Rings extended cut 18 times or browse the internet for 38 hours a day....somehow.

The data cap is strong, the price is affordable, but iD has one extra factor going for it. With all of its SIMs, you are only committed to a 1-month rolling contract. That means you can stay as long as you like or leave at any time.

Interested? You can see more about this iD Mobile deal below or consult our SIM only deals guide to see how it competes with the rest of the market but we can tell you now, for this price this is easily the best price around.

Go big with unlimited data SIM only deals

This cheap SIM only deal in full:

iD SIM only plan from Mobiles.co.uk | 1-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £15 a month

Need lots of data? Don't want to pay much to get it? This could be the way to go. With iD, you're currently getting a massive 100GB of data for just £15 a month. No other SIM plan comes close to this at this price point with the nearest option being Smarty Mobile at 50GB of data for £15 a month.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are out there?

While iD Mobile is going to be the best option at the price, there are some other SIM only deals out there that are well worth your consideration.

Arguably, the best SIM on the market right now comes from Three, offering unlimited data for just £18 a month. Or sticking with Three, 8GB of data for £8 a month if you're on a budget.

Another great option to consider is Vodafone's 60GB plan. While it will cost you £20 a month - a lot more than iD - it comes with loads of cashback to even out the costs. You get £138 in cashback by redemption given to you in five payments throughout your contract, making the effective cost a ridiculous £8.50 per month.

What's iD Mobile like?

Owned and managed by the big name Carphone Warehouse, iD Mobile is a trustworthy name in the world of SIM only deals. It specialises in low data plans for low costs making this offer a bit of a special one.

While its unique selling point is its 1-month rolling contracts it also offers data rollover and roaming in over 50 destinations worldwide. Like the other smaller SIM providers, iD Mobile piggybacks off a bigger network - in this case Three, using its speeds and connections.