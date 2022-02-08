Huge new Audible deal gets new customers 50% off first four months

Attention audiobook lovers - you can now pick up your first four months of Audible for half-price with a new promotion at the well-known streaming service.

Available for a limited time only, the latest Audible deal cuts the monthly subscription cost from £7.99 down to just £3.99. That's a total saving of £16 on the standard package - the one that gives you unlimited access to the world's biggest selection of audiobooks and one free book token per month.

So, even if you don't continue your subscription after your promo time is up you'll still have a total of four free audiobooks in your library to keep forever. It's worth noting that Audible usually rolls on your subscription after your time is up, so definitely be aware of that if you're only looking for a cheap way to fill up your library.

As previously stated, this latest promo is available to new customers only right now. Audible free trial users are also excluded, so you'll want to make sure your trial is up before you sign on here. Caveats aside though, half-price discounts generally only crop up a few times a year so this is one's a great opportunity to bag some cheap audiobooks and unlimited streaming.

This week's best Audible deal

Audible UK: new customers get 50% off first 4 months

Interested in trying Audible? Now's a great time with the service's latest promotion. Sign up today and you'll automatically get 50% off your first four months - knocking your monthly price from £7.99 down to just £3.99. That's a total saving of £16 and an incredible way to score some book credits (free audiobooks!).

If you're on the fence about signing up, then another good option is the 30-day free trial for Audible. You won't get any free audiobook tokens with the trial, but you'll get unlimited streaming - which is perfect to help decide whether the commitment is worth it for you.

If you'd like a detailed breakdown of what's included with a membership, then check out our guide to Audible price and membership. You can also check out our Audible free trial article if you'd like more info about the trial specifically.

