Huawei P30 could land at the end of March

The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are both likely to land soon, but exactly when has been unclear so far, with no real release date rumors. But now one rumor has emerged, and points to an announcement at the end of March.

The source of this rumor is Polish site Telix.pl, which adds that the unveiling will be in Paris, but it’s not clear where it got the information from, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt.

However, it makes a lot of sense. Our best guesses for when the Huawei P30 would be announced were either MWC 2019, which is a major phone show that takes place at the end of February, or in March, as that’s when the Huawei P20 range landed.

If the Huawei P30 was going to land at MWC we’d expect to have heard more about it by now, so a March launch is starting to look like the most likely option even without this rumor.

While we don’t know a huge amount about the Huawei P30 range yet, we have heard some things. For example, the P30 is rumored to have a triple-lens rear camera while the P30 Pro could have four lenses, and one or both models could have a 38MP or 40MP lens.

We’ve also seen leaked images, showing a phone with a tiny teardrop notch and very little bezel. The phones are also likely to have the same Kirin 980 chipset as the Huawei Mate 20 range. Nothing is certain yet, but if the rumored March launch is accurate we’ll learn all about the phones soon.

