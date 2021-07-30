How to watch Track and Field Athletics at Olympics 2020: free live stream, key times and more

Whether you call it track and field or simply athletics, there are a dizzying 48 events to watch from the Tokyo Olympic Stadium in 2021. The events, that range from 100m to 10,000m and from long jump to shot put, are set to give 10 days of record breaking performances - and this page will be your handbook of key dates and Olympic live streams of the track and field athletics action so you don’t miss a second - including absolutely free!

Those devoted track and field fans among you may have noticed an extra event has been added to the schedule since Rio 2016 - the mixed 4x400m relay. This Olympic first is definitely an event to watch, with World Record holders Team USA favorites for the gold.

The men’s 100m has been pretty open since the retirement of world record holder Usain Bolt. But is the world’s fastest man this year, Trayvon Bromell, set to fill his spikes? Or does Andre De Grasse - the only man to race in Tokyo from the 100m and 200m finals in Rio - stand a chance? Not to be outdone by the men, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the fastest woman alive but faces strong competition in the hunt for the 100m Olympic gold.

In the field athletics events you can watch back-to-back men's high jump world champion, Mutaz Barshim, go for the only color Olympic medal he has not yet won - gold. He'll be under pressure from class acts lya Ivanyuk and Maksim Nedasekau. From the vertical jumps to the horizontal, the women's triple jump will see reigning indoor and outdoor world champion, Yulimar Rojas, go head-to-head with reigning Olympic champion, Caterine Ibarguen.

Keep up to date with the track and field athletics by watching the 2020 Olympic live stream available in your location. In this guide you'll find the key dates you need to put in your calendar and how to watch track and field live streams of all your favorites compete for gold at the 2020 Olympics.

- Men's 10,000m final: Friday, July 30 at 8.30pm JST / 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

- Men's Discus final: Saturday, July 31 at 8.15pm JST / 12.15pm BST / 7.15am ET

- Mixed 4x400m relay final: Saturday, July 31 at 9.35pm JST / 1.35pm BST / 8.35am ET

- Men’s 100m final: Sunday, August 1 at 9.50pm JST / 1.50pm BST / 8.50am ET

- Women’s 100m final: Saturday, July 31 at 9.50pm JST / 1.50pm BST / 8.50am ET

- Women's shot put final: Sunday, 1 August 10.35am JST / 2.35am BST / 9.35pm ET

- Men's high jump final: Sunday, 1 August 7.10pm JST / 11.10am BST / 6.10am ET

- Women's triple jump final: Sunday, 1 August 8.15pm JST / 12.15pm BST / 7.15am ET

- Men's long jump final: Monday, 2 August 10.20am JST / 2.20am BST / 9.20pm ET (Sun)

For all the key times and events (including longer distance races) the official Olympics site has them all listed in one place.

Free Olympics track and field athletics live stream

The free, online Olympics Channel has highlights and other programming. But if you want more in-depth coverage, you'll need to look at domestic broadcasters. Those living in the UK have the benefit of the BBC's free-to-air coverage for example, with soooooo much being available on BBC iPlayer.

It's a similar story in the likes of Australia (Channel 7 and its jam-packed 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and, Germany (ARD and ZDF). Even NBC's streaming service Peacock TV is getting in on the act, with free track and firled live streams in the US,

We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

Most countries are offering coverage of the 2020 Olympics, whether this be a paid subscription or free service. However, if you find you are unable to watch these streams because your place of work or education has blocked the service, or because you are in a location outside of your home country, fear not.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to your laptop, phone, tablet, or whichever device you are trying to watch on. Using a VPN will trick your device into thinking it is in a different country so that you can enjoy your usual streaming service safely from any region.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have tried and tested the world’s favourite VPN services, concluding that ExpressVPN is the best out there. The sheer speed of the service is impressive alone, but add the top level security, compatibility with pretty much any streaming service, and its ability to break even the toughest geoblock, ExpressVPN really is one of the best on the market. Get an extra 3 months of Express VPN for FREE when you sign up for an annual plan, or pay $12.99 a month if the annual commitment is not for you. All ExpressVPN plans have a 30 day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

In just three basic steps you can get up and running with a VPN...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommended choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US or UK, just head to Peacock or the BBC iPlayer respectively

(Image credit: photoyh / Shutterstock.com)

FREE Olympics track and field athletics live stream in the UK

The BBC is set to provide over 350 hours of Olympic coverage this summer, making this the first port of call for most of those watching the track athletics action in the UK. And although its coverage is somewhat diminished from previous years, when it comes to the track and field athletics, you can pretty much guarantee it will be showing all the major heats and finals as they happen. Watch for FREE across BBC 1, BBC 2 and online on the BBC iPlayer site and app - letting you watch on the go, on smart TVs, games consoles and pretty much every streaming device you can think of. However, Discovery has picked up the the majority of the rights and hosting on its Discovery+ and Eurosport Player platforms this year. You can get Eurosport Player for just £6.99 a month or £29.99 for the year. But if you aren't sure this alternative coverage is for you, make use of the 3-day free trial to get a taster of the coverage. Travelling abroad during the track and field action at Tokyo 2020? Download and install a VPN to access your usual streaming services as if you were still at home in the UK.

How to watch 2020 Olympics track and field athletics in the US with and without cable

In America, NBC has the rights to the 2020 Olympic coverage, for which you will need a cable subscription. So if you already have a cable set up, this is the service for you. If you find yourself without cable, NBC's streaming service Peacock is a decent, cheap alternative. And it's particularly great news, as Peacock has confirmed that it will show all the major track action for free on the service! Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on the your computer, IOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Fire TV Sticks. Watch Olympics track athletics without cable Sling TV is a streaming service that can offer you more than NBC if you have more streaming needs to satisfy. NBCSN comes as part of a $35 a month Sling Blue package but you can usually find a good deal on this. For example, you can get your first month for only $10 at the time of writing this. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99.

How to watch Olympics track and field athletics in Canada

The Olympic 2020 coverage in Canada is being split across a number of different streaming services. These include Sportsnet, TSN, CBC and TLN. We suggest looking at your local listings to find a more specific schedule of who is showing the track athletics coverage when. Those of you north of the border can watch online at CBC, where there is a whole host of live action to be accessed for free. CBC also have an app that is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick, so you can watch on the device that you prefer. If you aren't in this area you'll be looking at paid for Olympic coverage from Sportsnet, TSN and TLN. If you find yourself out of the country during the games, remember using a VPN lets you access your favorite local streaming services whilst abroad.

How to live stream track and field athletics at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

FREE Olympic coverage is available in Australia on Channel 7 and its online 7Plus streaming service. The Aussie's are providing some of the most extensive, free live coverage of the games. The online option of 7Plus gives you the freedom of watching on any device, from a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Not in Australia? Use a VPN when you’re away from home to catch all the Olympic coverage from your local provider.

How to watch Olympic track and field athletics in New Zealand

New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, are providing Kiwis with free Olympic coverage. If this coverage isn’t enough for you, you can buy a $19.99 weekly pass for Sky Sport, who are also covering the action.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

As the biggest global sporting event, it will come as no surprise to you that most countries will have some coverage of Tokyo 2020 - albeit at different prices and varying levels of coverage.

There is a dedicated Wikipedia page with an extensive list of all the channels covering the Olympics if you aren’t in one of the countries mentioned above.