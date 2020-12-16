How to watch Die Hard online: stream the cult Christmas classic from anywhere

We’ll get right to it: Die Hard is a Christmas film! There’s the jangle of jingle bells all over the soundtrack. Characters don ironic Yuletide attire (“Now I’ve got a machine gun. Ho ho ho!”), and John McClane’s wife is called Holy. H.O.L.Y! It may have been the summer box-office hit of 1988, making Hollywood stars of Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, but it’s since garnered a festive rep that’s hard to deny. Want to know how to watch Die Hard online from anywhere? Read our guide below, and…welcome to the party, pal!

How to watch Die Hard online Die Hard was released back in 1988, raked in $140 million dollars at the box-office, and even garnered four Academy Awards nominations. Full details for how to watch Die Hard online are below - and if you’re out of the country during the holidays, just grab a quality VPN to tune in your favorite Christmas flicks just like you would at home.

Based on Roderick Thorp’s much-less jolly novel Nothing Lasts Forever, Die Hard follows world-weary NYPD cop McClane as he attends the Nakatomi Plaza’s Christmas Eve celebrations in Los Angeles, hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife. But German terrorist Hans Gruber and his team of gun-wielding cronies have other ideas: taking the tipsy staff hostage in a blaze of bullets, and attempting to steal $640 million.

Enter loose cannon McClane – dubbed “John Wayne” by Gruber – who takes them out one by one with the help of LAPD sergeant Al Powell, C-4 explosives and a submachine gun.

Also starring Bonnie Bedelia, Hart Bochner, and Reginald Veljohnson, Die Hard redefined the action genre: ushering in the age of the American “everyman” facing extraordinary odds. And, although it features more blood and broken glass than your average Christmas flick, don’t forget that It’s A Wonderful Life was no picnic either.

So yippie-ki-yay! Let the merry mayhem commence, as we detail how to watch Die Hard online from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch Die Hard from outside your country

If you’re taking a sun-soaked winter holiday abroad, or find yourself out of the country for work, then your efforts to stream Die Hard online may be thwarted by geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily for fans of classic Christmas fare, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you alter your IP address, meaning you can access regionally restricted content no matter where in the world you are.

Use a VPN to watch movies online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

A VPN is a versatile piece of kit, allowing you to keep your online information secure with a range of safety features, while also letting you access your preferred VoD platform from abroad. Just download, select the location of your home country, and click connect. Then you'll be free to stream Die Hard online no matter where you are.

How to watch Die Hard online in the US for FREE

Watch all the explosive action on one sensational streaming service, HBO Max. It’s $14.99 per month and you’ll gain access to some ridiculously premium content – roughly 10,000 hours’ worth. Plus, you can currently save 20% when you pay for 6 months in advance ($69.99 instead of $89.94), valid until January 15 2021. But before you pay one solitary dollar, take their 7-day free trial for a whirl. If you simply want your annual viewing of Die Hard, you can rent it through Amazon for $3.99. You’ll have 30 days to start watching and, once this high-octane adventure begins, 48 hours to finish it. Think it’s a movie you’ll watch again? Then pay $7.99 to buy it outright and watch Gruber plummet from the Nakatomi time and time again. Outside of the US? No problem. A quality VPN service will let you connect to your home streaming services and watch all the content they offer, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Die Hard free online in the UK right now

Like Santa’s Christmas cookies, Now TV is making us feel all fuzzy inside. Die Hard is available to stream alongside festive favorites. You can watch Elf and Last Christmas when you sign up for a Sky Cinema Pass. After your 7-day free trial it’ll cost you £11.99 per month, but you can cancel at any time. Again, Amazon has you covered if you want to rent or buy this 80s action gem. It’s £3.99 to rent, but you may as well buy it outright for £4.99. Yipee-ki-yay, indeed! Trying to connect to your IPTV service from a different region? We’re afraid geo-blocks will throw a spanner in the works. However, by downloading a VPN you’ll be able to circumvent regional-restrictions, and so stream Yuletide classics like Die Hard as if you were on the sofa back home.

How to watch Die Hard online in Canada for free

The Canadian nation’s streaming service par excellence, Crave will let you watch classic HBO shows, Showtime programming, and of course let you enjoy Die Hard this Christmas. It’s available through the service’s higher level subscription plans: either HBO + Movies for CND$19.98 per month, or HBO + Movies + Starz for CND$25.97. Whichever you chose, you’ll get to enjoy a week-long free trial first. Again, it’s available to rent through Amazon for CND$4.99 a go. But film buffs might want to buy this towering classic outright for CND$7.99, just a few dollars more. It’s totally worth a second (and third) viewing. If you’re currently abroad but desperate to see John McClane save Christmas, a top quality VPN will let you connect to a registered service from practically anywhere.

How to watch Die Hard online in Australia

Unfortunately for Aussies, Die Hard isn’t available to stream via Binge, Stan, Foxtel Now, or any of the usual suspects. Luckily, it is readily available to rent via Amazon, and for just AUS$2.99 in SD, HD, or UHD quality. Alternatively, buy the film as a download and watch as many times as you like for AUS$7.99. Remember that if you’re travelling internationally, then we’d recommend you grab a VPN subscription to keep enjoying the best content from your favourite on-demand services and VOD platforms, no matter where you are right now.