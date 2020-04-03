How to get a Tesco home delivery or click & collect slot today

If you've been trying to book a Tesco home delivery slot for a while now, you're not alone. Tesco has been inundated with demand for its food delivery service over the past few weeks as more shoppers stay home.

With such a high volume of orders, Tesco is urging those who are able to shop in its physical stores, which have been overhauled with protective measures against the spread of COVID-19. That means if you're not high risk, elderly, or self-isolating, you should still be heading down to your local store to pick up your groceries.

However, if you do need a Tesco delivery, there are a number of ways to improve your chances of getting one. Here, we'll be running through the best ways to try and get a grocery delivery from Tesco, as well as just how Tesco's Click & Collect service can work for you.

Tesco food delivery: new slots available throughout the day

Tesco is currently prioritising home delivery slots for high risk or elderly shoppers, so if you are able to get down to your local store in person you should. If you're an elderly or vulnerable customer, make sure you register on gov.uk and you'll be able to shop. New delivery slots are made available daily, with Tesco recently tweeting that slots are opened 3 weeks in advance between 23:30 - 00:30. Look for a delivery slot at Tesco now



Register with gov.uk

Make sure you're on the gov.uk list of clinically extremely vulnerable people if you are elderly or otherwise high risk. Tesco are prioritising home delivery slots for this population, so you can get the supplies you need with less hassle.





How to get a Tesco home delivery slot

Tesco recently announced a vast expansion of its fleet of delivery vans and drivers, following a hiring surge over the past week. That means there are now more Tesco food delivery slots available than ever before: 780,000, to be precise, up from 660,000 to weeks ago.

That doesn't mean it's a free for all out there, though. Tesco is prioritising the elderly and vulnerable in its booking system, so if you have been deemed high risk, you'll want to head over to Gov.uk to register yourself as a clinically vulnerable person.

Tesco is using this register to make sure its most vulnerable customers are seen to, which means you'll have a far easier time booking a home delivery slot if you're on the list.

If you are self-isolating but not vulnerable or elderly, your best bet is to keep trying. Tesco home delivery slots are updated daily, so there's no need to give up after one attempt.

How does Tesco Click & Collect work?

If you don't qualify for prioritisation in Tesco's home delivery service, you can still order your food through their Click & Collect service. Simply select your groceries with Tesco Online and select Click & Collect before you checkout.

There are far more slots available for this service than home delivery, and potentially safer than shopping instore right now, plus you won't need to queue.