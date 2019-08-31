Horn vs Zerafa live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing from anywhere

Its a big night for Australian fight fans as compatriots Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa go to toe-to-toe in Victoria. Former WBO welterweight title holder Horn will be putting his WBA Oceania Middleweight belt on the line for tonight's fight, and will be facing a fellow Aussie that's far from the journeyman usually placed in front of a fighter with an eye on a world title fight.

You can watch all of the action from the comfort of your own sofa from anywhere in the world with our Horn vs Zerafa live stream guide below.

When is the Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa fight? What date is it? The fight is set for Saturday, August 31 What time is it? The action is set to unfold from 8pm AEST local time, so that's 3am PT and 6am ET in the US and 11am in the UK Where is it? The 4,000 capacity Bendigo Stadium sports and entertainment centre in Bendigo, Victoria

Horn, a domestic boxing hero, is probably best know worldwide for his controversial points win over Manny Pacquiao back in 2017 which saw him unseat the then WBO welterweight champ. Having lost his title to Terence Crawford a year later, Horn has since moved to middleweight, and will have his eye on a late December title fight with WBA middleweight champion Ryoto Murata in Japan that has been agreed in principle.

Zerafa, an Olympic gold medal winner at London 2012, has a strong pedigree, having only lost to top draw opposition (e.g. Peter Quillin, Kell Brook, Arif Magomedov) and will be hoping for complacency from his opponent.

To ensure you can see the whole thing in real time so you don't miss any of the action, we've put together this guide to help you watch a Horn vs Zerafa live stream. As with most boxing, it's not always available in every country so you may find a VPN is the best way to stream the fight, which you'll find out all about below.

How to watch Horn vs Zerafa in Australia

The Horn vs Zerafa fight is being shown exclusively on Main Event as a pay-per-view in Australia via Foxtel and Optus. It'll set you back $49.95, with build up coverage beginning at 7pm. Yep, this one's all about the PPV, we're afraid. If you're desperate to watch this clash but have mistimed your holiday or trip abroad, then keep reading to see how to watch from abroad.

How to live stream Horn vs Zerafa from outside your country

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in, as it's a legitimate way to watch the coverage without having to resort to some dodgy illegal stream you found on Reddit that may leave your laptop or mobile unsafe.