Honor 9X Pro on sale May 21 at a big discount, alongside two other phones

The Honor 9X Pro was announced a while back, but we’re only just learning of the UK release date and price – and fortunately there’s not long to wait, as the phone will be available from the company’s HiHonor store from May 21.

Usually it would cost £249.99, but to celebrate the launch (and the relaunch of the HiHonor website) it will cost just £199.99 until May 28.

The 9X Pro isn’t a big upgrade over the Honor 9X, but that’s a phone that we awarded four stars to in our Honor 9X review, so Honor doesn’t necessarily need to change much here.

Specs include a 6.59-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, a triple-lens camera with 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensors, a 4,000mAh battery, a mid-range Kirin 810 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In our hands-on Honor 9X Pro review we praised the design, but the phone faces the same major issue as most other recent Honor handsets – namely that it doesn’t offer Google apps and services.

From Pro to Lite

The 9X Pro isn’t the only new phone Honor is putting on sale, as on the same date (May 21) it will also start selling the Honor 20e for £159.99 and the Honor 9X Lite for £199.99. These three devices will also be available from other stores, but not until an unconfirmed later date.

The Honor 9X Lite is – as the name suggests – a slight step down from the Honor 9X Pro, offering a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, a dual-lens camera with 48MP main and 2MP depth sensors, a 3,750mAh battery, a slightly lower-end Kirin 710 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Honor 20e is another step down again, with a 6.21-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, a triple-lens camera with a 24MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, a 3,400mAh battery, a Kirin 710F chipset (which is functionally the same as the 710 in the Honor 9X Lite), 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Given their prices, these could all make for tempting budget phones, but at its temporarily reduced price the Honor 9X Pro is the clear highlight – just remember that you only get it for £199.99 if you buy it by May 28, and only from the HiHonor website.