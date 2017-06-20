Hive Camera is a smart cam that can ape a police siren and bark like a dog

Fancy owning a smart cam that can detect motion, is HD enabled and, more importantly, barks like a dog? Well, you are in luck as Centrica, the folks behind British Gas and Hive smart home products, have announced its latest edition - Hive Camera.

Hive Camera is a Nest-rivalling smart camera system. It allows 24/7 HD streaming in your home, all viewable through the accompanying app.

The camera also has two-way audio, so you can chat to people in different rooms, soothe a baby without scraping your lazy ass off the couch or confuse the life out of your dog.

Sound the alarm

The camera will also let you monitor your home if you are not there. And if you see someone unsavory - no, not uncle Jimmy - you can zoom into their face and sound an alarm, ape a police siren or get your camera to bark like a dog.

Basically, if this camera was invented in the '90s, the movie Home Alone would be a pretty dull 10-minute short.

Hive Cam is also fun for statisticians, as it can log all movement in your home with time and dates - all accessible from the Hive app.

The Hive Camera is out now for £129 - it will be coming to the US too, but release date and pricing is yet to be announced. It will also be part of Hive Home Check, a new (yet to be priced) subscription package.

Hive also revealed two new products will be out later in the year - the Hive Leak Sensor and Hive Active Hub. So keep checking back for new details on these.