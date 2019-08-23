Hive Active thermostats are up to 39% off in Amazon's End of Summer sale

Amazon has slashed the price of Hive Active thermostats for today only, knocking up to £79 off in its End of Summer sale.

This bank holiday weekend looks like a scorcher, but the cooler autumn weather will be here before you know it, making this the perfect time to prepare your home with a smart heating system.

There are two thermostats on offer. The Hive Active Heating Only Thermostat enables you to pre-program and control your heating on the fly using the mobile app, while the Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat also makes it easy to ensure the water is nice and warm in time for your shower.

Both thermostats will help you save energy and money by only switching on your boiler when it's actually necessary.

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat £249 £169.99

Control your heating and hot water with a tap of an app, or with Amazon Alexa via a smart speaker. This thermostat is also available without professional installation, but for just £30 extra, having it fitted by a pro makes sense. Deal ends midnight August 23

