Grab this Panasonic hair dryer for its (almost) lowest price

The best hair dryers ensure you can achieve salon-quality hair at home, from sleek, straight style to bouncy blow drys. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good hair dryer deal is always welcome.



In the UK, Amazon has slashed 56% off the price of the Panasonic EH-NA65 hair dryer reducing it to £47.99 from £109.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the hair dryer, which comes with a concentrator nozzle, diffuser, and a ‘quick dry’ nozzle, it’s almost as low as the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best hair dryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Panasonic EH-NA65 deal in the UK

Panasonic EH-NA65: £109.99 £47.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £60 off the cost of this 2000w Panasonic hair dryer, which has four temperature settings, three-speed levels, and a cool shot function. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this hair dryer – it has dropped as low as £39.99 before, but at just £8 more expensive, this is still good value, and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this hair dryer deal now.View Deal

The Panasonic EH-NA65 has an unusual design, with a ‘nanoe’ outlet on top of the barrel – set slightly back from the air outlet – which ejects nano-sized water particles to penetrate the hair’s cuticle and therefore reduce static, frizz, and ensure shiny locks after every blow-dry.

On test, we found the hair dryer was one of the quickest we used when it came to drying and styling hair. However, on all settings hair was left looking shiny and smooth, with very few fly-away strands. We were impressed with the ‘quick dry’ nozzle too, which splits the airflow into four sections – two strong streams in the center and two softer streams on each edge, as this shaved a further 30 seconds off the drying time.

The hair dryer, which comes with a stylish rose gold accent, is also available in bright pink – however, this will set you back £57.99 instead.

More hair dryer deals