Grab a limited edition Xbox One X, six games and a gaming headset for just £320

We've seen some pretty great Xbox One bundles in the Cyber Monday deals, but this offer from Amazon is probably one of the best.

Amazon is offering a Xbox One X 1TB limited edition console, limited edition Kait Diaz Xbox Wireless Controller, digital edition of Gears 5: Ultimate Edition, digital editions of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4, one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass, one-month of Xbox Live Gold, Rage 2, AND a Turtle Beach Recon 70X white gaming headset for just £319.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Xbox One X prices in your region.)

That means you're essentially getting a top-tier console, six games and a gaming headset - everything you need to jump into Xbox with both feet - for just over £300.

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle | Rage 2 | Turtle Beach Recon 70X White Gaming Headset | £319.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal which sees you getting a jazzy console, six games and a headset for just over £300. It's everything you could possibly need to get started with Xbox.

