Google Nest Hub takes £20 price cut after Netflix announcement

The Google Nest Hub has struggled to drive users to its smart display screen, however with news of Netflix landing on the device and a £20 price cut in the UK things might just change this weekend. You can find the Chalk Google Nest Hub for just £59 at Currys right now, with a free six month Spotify subscription thrown in for new users.

We haven't seen this 7-inch touchscreen smart display drop below £60 before, so dropping down to its lowest price ever is likely to entice a few more users. There are plenty more reasons to take the plunge if you're not decided on your ecosystem yet, however.

The most recent reason comes from a Netflix announcement earlier this week. Not many smart displays support the streaming giant natively, but the fact that you can now play all your favourite shows directly from your device (and the fact that competitors haven't quite got there yet) will surely make up some minds.

If you want to take full advantage of this new update, you'll also find the larger Google Nest Hub Max available for £30 less at John Lewis, bringing the final price down to just £189 this weekend.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up more Google Nest Hub deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

Google Nest Hub price drops

Google Nest Hub | £79 £59 at Currys

If you haven't decided on your smart home eco-system already, Google is giving you plenty of reasons to go with them this weekend. The first news about Netflix's compatibility with their smart displays and now this £20 price drop at Currys landing the Google Nest Hub at its cheapest position yet.

